SIOUX CENTER Iowa (KCAU) — Local agencies have partnered together to work on affordable housing for residents in and around Sioux Center.

The Farmers Coop Society (FCS) stated in a release that they and the How-To Building Center partnered with the City of Sioux Center in an effort to provide more affordable housing to residents of Sioux Center.

The release indicated that the need for affordable housing in Sioux Center and surrounding communities has become apparent. The FCS set off to use The How-To Building Center’s broad range of materials, such as lumber, windows, paint, and appliances, to help address the housing needs of residents.

The How-To Building Center will provide design services, and FCS will work with local contractors to build the homes.

The excavation of the first two houses to be built began on March 21, and both homes are in the Country View Heights North development, north of the new Sioux Center High School. Those homes are planned to be over 1,400 sqft with three bedrooms, two bathrooms, open kitchens, and living rooms, two-stall garages, and an unfinished basement. The release specified that the basements would have room to add three more bedrooms and one more bathroom.

Plans for future homes are in the works in addition to the two homes that are to be built in Sioux Center in 2022.

“We’ve been blessed to be a part of and supported by such a great community and felt this was a great way to help the community grow,” said Service Manager to the How-To Building Center Eric Cleveringa.

The release indicated that city leaders along with FCS and the How-To Building Center hope to supply solutions to the high demand for housing in a growing community.