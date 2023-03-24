SIOUX CENTER, Iowa (KCAU) — The first phase of a reconstruction project of the part of Highway 75 that runs through Sioux Center is scheduled to begin in April.

According to a release from the City of Sioux Center, the construction will begin in a few weeks and take place between 20th Street and 13th Street South.

The construction of the initial phase will allow for one-lane, two-direction traffic. They also aim to leave access to the businesses in the Walmart area.

Mid-summer the city plans to open a newly paved 13th Street South and 2nd Avenue South and move to begin work on 16th Street South.

By fall the city is aiming to shift to new west side pavement and begin work on the east side. By the end of fall, they hope to have paving done on the east side as well.

The goal is to have median paving and landscaping done by Spring 2024.

The work schedule on the street will run from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Friday. You can sign up for construction text alerts here.

“We’ve been working toward this construction for many years and are pleased it will soon begin,” said Utilities Manager Murray Hulstein. “As with any construction project, we ask for patience with the inconveniences as we look toward the significant highway improvements.”

The second phase will begin sometime in 2024 and stretch from 13th Street South to 12th Street North.