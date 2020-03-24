Sioux Center Health professionals respond to 1st COVID-19 case in county

In Sioux Center similar to Sioux City schools are closed and many businesses have shut their doors, all important precautions for what Sioux Center Health professionals said is ahead.

SIOUX CENTER, IOWA (KCAU) – There isn’t a community in Siouxland not impacted, in some way, by COVID-19.

In Sioux Center, similar to Sioux City schools are closed, and many businesses have shut their doors, all important precautions for what Sioux Center Health professionals said is ahead.

“There is just stress, because I think everybody knows somebody who has the virus or wonders if they have the virus and is being impacted that way or they can’t see elderly parents in the nursing home because they shouldn’t bring germs,” said Bonnie Reinders, who lives in Sioux Center.

Sioux County has a population of almost 35,000.

“There is one in our county. It’s here already. There is a couple in Woodbury County. There is a number in South Dakota, and you see the numbers expanding every day. The fact that it is spreading so fast makes it more important that people practice that social distancing practice. That, good hygiene and really do what they can to help make sure we keep everybody safe throughout this,” said Cory Nelson, the CEO of Sioux Center Health.

Sioux Center Health is checking the temperatures of every patient and employee before they step into the hospital. Their priority is to flatten the curve.

“We are a 19-bed critical access hospital. We could probably surge that capacity up to 25-35 [beds] if we had to, but again, a lot of that depends on our health care workers able to stay healthy during that time frame. The more that our community can do to help contain that spread helps to make sure our health care workers will be here for them in the event that they do need us in this situation,” said Nelson.

While all schools in the county are closed, some businesses remain open. Petal’s and Perks are utilizing their drive-through window to deliver flowers and decorations.

“We have been doing a lot of sales through our drive-through and also delivering fresh flowers but our walk through traffic is much much slower,” said Laura Snellers with Petals and Perks.

We reached out to Sioux Center’s city manager to find out how the city is handling COVID-19. He declined an interview saying that he has been advising residents not to watch the news because of misinformation regarding the coronavirus.