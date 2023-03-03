DES MOINES, Iowa (KCAU) — Sioux Center’s girls basketball team played Benton Community in the IGHSAU Class 3A State Championship game.
Sioux Center won 62 to 47.
by: John Murphy
Posted:
Updated:
by: John Murphy
Posted:
Updated:
DES MOINES, Iowa (KCAU) — Sioux Center’s girls basketball team played Benton Community in the IGHSAU Class 3A State Championship game.
Sioux Center won 62 to 47.
Thanks for signing up!
Watch for us in your inbox.
Subscribe Now
Thanks for signing up!
Watch for us in your inbox.
Subscribe Now