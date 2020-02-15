Sioux Center Fire Department receives grant from Perdue Foundation

SIOUX CENTER, Iowa (KCAU) – Sioux Center Fire Department receives a one hundred thousand dollar award from Perdue Foundation to help fund a new project.

The city currently has two fire stations.

Station No. 2 holds gear and fire trucks for the departments, 40 volunteers.

This grant will help build a new station that will replace the current facility.

The $1.3 million project will provide the city a new 7,200 square foot, four-bay structure that will better accommodate its fire engines and gear.

“It’s a huge day. An enjoyable day. Humbling in the fact that to receive a gift like this for something we want to say we deserve, but at the same point, it’s a gift that we never expected,” Fire Chief Dave Vanholland said.

The City of Sioux Center plans to break ground on the Fire Station No. 2 project in summer of 2020 with an anticipated completion date of spring of 2021.