Sioux Center Fire Department unveils new station with Open House

SIOUX CENTER, Iowa (KCAU) – The Sioux Center Fire Department will be hosting an open house event at their newest fire station.

Fire Station 2, located at 1510 South Main Avenue, will allow for quicker response times for the community’s volunteer fire department and help keep a strong ISO rating for the community, which can help lower property owners’ insurance.

“There are a lot of benefits of having a station of this size and caliber on the south end,” said Sioux Center Fire Chief Dave Van Holland.

The new Fire Station 2 replaces the old Station 2, which was made up of two garage-buildings with only 3 stalls and very tight space.

The new 7,200-square-foot, four-bay structure can accommodate four engines and is tall enough for the fire crew to work on the engines indoors. Next to the engine bays, a gear room holds firefighting gear in open lockers, ready for firefighters to respond to a call.

In-station technology keeps the crew in communication and informed of each other’s availability and location when a fire call comes in. In the rear of the building is a wash bay for the fire engines. A water storage tank below the building holds rainwater for use in washing the trucks.

“At the new station, we can train inside in the winter time and we are able wash the fire trucks and

hose in a wash rack that will keep the humidity out of the station,” said Chief Van Holland.

The front south room of the station features a museum to house the department’s 1931 REO fire truck and other vintage fire gear. In front of the building is a tribute to firefighters, with an emblem in the paving stones and a bench near the flagpole. The tribute was designed by local firefighters.

Together with Fire Station 1, the new fire station will equip the firefighters to continue to provide a highly-rated level of fire protection for the community.

The event is open to the public on Thursday, Oct. 7 from 5:30-7 p.m.