Sioux Center ethanol plant announces temporary shut down

SIOUX CENTER, Iowa, (KCAU) – The Siouxland Energy Ethanol Plant in Sioux Center has decided to temporarily shut down operations, making it the second ethanol plant to close in Iowa in a year.

Kelly Nieuwenhuis, the Siouxland Energy board president, explained why the plant decided to shut down.

“Over the last two years in the Trump administration, the EPA has granted 85 small refinery exemptions to the oil industries, which basically stopped the blending of about 4 billion gallons of ethanol,” said Nieuwenhuis.

The plant temporarily closing not only affects the plant, but it also affects Iowa farmers who rely on the plant to buy crops.

“When we lose demand for a great product that we produce here in the Midwest, that really hit home, and that’s where a lot of the damage is being done and that’s is acceptable,” said Nieuwenhuis.

The plant plans to continue compensating all 42 employees during the shutdown.

The co-op board president said they hope the plant will not stay closed for too long, but the fate of that decision is up to President Trump.