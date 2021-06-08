Sioux Center declares Water Watch due to drought conditions

SIOUX CENTER, Iowa (KCAU) — The city of Sioux Center has issued a Water Watch due to the area experiencing severe drought conditions.

According to a release, in a Water Watch, Sioux Center Municipal Utilities’ water customers are asked to limit lawn irrigation and outdoor watering to two times per week, only between the hours of 8 p.m. and 8 a.m. Residential and commercial customers are asked to choose days to water based on their address, with even address/house numbers only watering on an even-numbered calendar day, and odd address/house numbers only watering on an odd-numbered calendar day. Residents thinking to put in new sod or grass seed should wait until watering limits are lifted.

“Historically, our customers have responded favorably to a Water Watch,” Utilities Manager Murray Hulstein said. “We’re asking them to do the same and use water wisely to help avoid additional restrictions.”

Sioux Center is urging immediate action to conserve water as local aquifers were not replenished as much as normal this year due to less precipitation leading up to the summer season.

The city said they are heading toward record water usage and this action is needed to help prevent further water restrictions.