SIOUX CENTER, Iowa (KCAU) — The City of Sioux Center has changed a previously volunteer water conservation effort to a Water Warning.

A Water Warning probits the usage of water outside of set times and purposes. The purpose of the Warning is to decrease the demand that local water systems and aquifers are dealing with so they may adequately supply water needs, according to a release.

If water usage continues to go beyond system capabilities, Sioux Center may need to declare a Water Emergency which would further restrictions.

Rules to follow during the Water Warning:

Sioux Center Municipal Utilities water customers must limit lawn irrigation to once per week, not to exceed one inch of application. Customers should choose their day to water based on the last digit of their property address: 1-Monday; 2-Tuesday; 3-Wednesday; 4-Thursday, 5-6 Friday; 7-8-Saturday; 9-0 Sunday.

Other outdoor watering of any kind is prohibited between the hours of 10 a.m. and 8 p.m.

For flower and vegetable gardens, trees and shrubs less than 4 years old, and new seeding or sod started before the issuance of warning, watering is permitting twice per week, with an application not to exceed 1 inch per application.

Car washing is prohibited except in commercial establishments that provide that service.

No water shall be used to fill private swimming pools, children’s wading pools, reflecting pools or any other outdoor pool or pond.

No washing of streets, parking lots, driveways, sidewalks or building exteriors.

Water from private wells or reclaimed or recycled after some other primary use, may be used without restriction.

Customers who go against the restrictions will receive a written warning at first but may receive surcharges up to 50% of the previous month’s water bill if further instances occur. If instances persist water service could be interrupted.

“Thank you for limiting your water usage. This will help Sioux Center avoid entering a Water Emergency,” said Assistant Utility Manager Adam Fedders. “Please continue to pray for rain.”

The full section of code relating to water conservation is available here.