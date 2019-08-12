Sioux Center continues to grow to meet the needs of a growing population

2019 has been a huge year of development in Sioux Center with new business, housing projects, and educational expansions.

SIOUX CENTER, Iowa (KCAU) – From new housing to a new school and a new waterpark, Sioux Center has seen a lot of growth in just a few years, but city leaders say that growth is far from over.

This year has been a huge year of development in Sioux Center with new business, housing projects, and educational expansions. City leaders expect all of this growth to pay off with a big boost in population size in the 2020 census.

“When I was a young child we were anywhere between 3,000 and 3,500,” said Hibma.

Deb Hibma has lived in Sioux Center all her life and has seen a lot of changes and growth over the past six decades.

“It’s always fun to see things growing, it means your town is alive and it’s functioning and people are coming in,” said Hibma.

In the span of 10 years, about 1,000 new people have moved to Sioux Center. Many city leaders continue to work to support that growing population.

“Trying to make sure that we have enough available housing lots available. Also the same in the commercial industrial side, to make sure we have enough lots available to facilitate that growth,” said Scott Wynja, the city administrator.

As the city grows, many local businesses are also outgrowing their buildings.

“We were at our previous facility for over 43 years, and it had kind of reached its course of usefulness, getting older, and running out of space so we decided to update and invest in a new facility,” said Steven Mouw from Mouw Motor Company.

In order to support these expanding businesses, Sioux Center has three residential developments under construction, adding another 100 homes.

The city is also looking to add new apartment buildings.

“People who want to work here can’t because there is no place to live. That’s tough, especially for renters. I think that is one of our big things. I mean if you go through here, you will find that there are very few apartment buildings,” said Hibma.

With more people comes the need for more services. It’s why Sioux Center is now building a new high school to support the growing population.

It’s a lot of change in a short time, but Hibma says it’s still the same Sioux Center she grew up in.

“We have maintained our identity. Just because we got bigger, [it] doesn’t mean we are not Sioux Center. We really pride ourselves on how we look and how we feel about each other. We are very very good about helping each other especially in crisis, things like that. I just think Sioux Center offers a whole whole lot,” said Hibma.

Sioux Center’s Siouxnami Water Park also opened up earlier this summer for its first season. This Wednesday will be the official groundbreaking of the new high school.