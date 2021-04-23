Sioux Center community celebrates Agricultural Day at Dordt University

SIOUX CENTER, Iowa (KCAU) – Adults and kids in Sioux Center were able to learn about agriculture on Friday in a fun and unique way.

Dordt University held their AG Day event outside on their campus and had some live farm animals, including sheep, horses, and cattle, dotted in the parking lot for all the kids to pet.

There were also tractors and trailers, where kids could get inside and explore, along with hay racks for everyone to see.

Gary De Vries, the department’s chairman, says students in the AG Club started working and preparing for the event in the fall semester.

“Very fun to see our students develop the leadership skills to pull this off, and they’re practicing so that they can do this when they graduate, they can do this in their local communities,” said Gary De Vries, Dordt University.

The event has been going on for around 40 years but was canceled last year due to the pandemic.

De Vries said preschools and elementary schools in the area use the AG Day event as their spring field trip.