Sioux Center clinic offers drive-up flu shots

SIOUX CENTER, Iowa (KCAU) – Health experts are stressing the importance of flu shots this year, so a Siouxland community made getting the vaccine as easy as picking up a coffee.

The Promise Community Health Center held a drive-up flu vaccine clinic in Sioux Center. Shots were $25 for those without insurance, and free for kids. Nurses helping at the event say they hope the drive-up clinic helps more people get their flu shot.

“Just excited to be able to provide this as a service for our community. Obviously, a huge focus that we have is to make certain that we provide the health and care for the community and so we’re really excited about being able to do this and getting our flu shots. With the added stress of COVID-19, we think people are going to have more stress and maybe be more susceptible to sickness and so we want them to get vaccinated especially this year.” said Courtney Brock, RN and Melinda Scholten, RN of Promise Community Health Center.

The Promise Community Health Center will host another event on October 7.

