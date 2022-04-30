SIOUX CENTER, Iowa (KCAU) – The Sioux Center Chamber of Commerce and the City of Sioux Center received a 2022 Iowa Tourism award for Collaboration in Marketing.

According to a release, the award was presented in Des Moines at the 2022 Iowa Tourism Conference by Iowa Economic Development Authority and Iowa Finance Authority Director Debi Durham and the Iowa Tourism Office for a Sioux Center video marketing campaign.

The City and Chamber created the marketing campaign as a way to further tell the community’s story and to attract people to Sioux Center, according to the release. The two entities collaborated to produce a series of videos promoting different aspects of the community from local residents to businesses to stories that highlighted the qualities and amenities the city offered.

The videos were crafted around the tagline “Live Life in the Middle of Everything.”

“It was a rewarding experience to work alongside the City of Sioux Center to create something better than we could have done individually to promote our community,” said Chamber President Barb Den Herder. “We are thankful for all the people who were willing to be part of these videos, sharing their individual stories and the impact they have on our community.”

The Chamber and City worked together to share the videos on a variety of media platforms, with a reach that far surpassed expectations.

“Living in Sioux Center, we hear the stories of enterprising people and beautiful amenities that are part of our daily lives. However, working together to share those stories outside the community was an opportunity to keep Sioux Center on the map for future visitors and people who want to come work and live here,” said Maggie Landegent, of the City of Sioux Center.

The videos are available on the City of Sioux Center Facebook page.