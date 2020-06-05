Sioux Center chiropractic clinic to pay thousands in restitution in Medicaid billing case

SIOUX CENTER, Iowa (KCAU) – The Sioux Center Chiropractic Wellness Center, P.C., and the two chiropractors who operate the clinic, have agreed to pay thousands of dollars to resolve allegatoins against them.

The restitution totals $30,418.

The chiropractors Tyler and Tiffany Armstrong are alleged to have violated the False Claims Act by billing Medicaid for the treatment of conditions for which payment is not allowed, including constipation and ear infections.

The settlement agreement resolves allegations related to the treatment of Medicaid beneficiaries seven and under from April 2014 to July 2019.

The claims settled by the agreement are allegations only, there has been no admission or judicial determination of liability.

The allegations resolved by the settlement arose from an investigation led by the State of Iowa’s Medicaid Fraud Control Unit.

False Claims Act cases can also arise under the whistleblower provisions of the False Claims Act. Under those provisions, a private party may file suit on behalf of the United States for false claims and share in any recovery.

The case was handled by Assistant United States Attorneys Jacob Schunk and Melissa Carrington.

