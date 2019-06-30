Single-vehicle rollover sends two to hospital

LE MARS, Iowa (KCAU) — A single-vehicle rollover south of Le Mars, Iowa sends two to hospital.

According to the Plymouth County Sheriff’s Office, on Saturday, June 29 around 5:45 p.m. they were called to Lynx Avenue south of Le Mars for a reported single vehicle rollover.

The Plymouth County Sheriff’s Office stated in a press release that the driver, Breanna Konz, 18 of Remsen was driving south on Lynx Avenue when she allegedly got too close to the shoulder. She then lost control when she over corrected. The 2006 Chevy Cobalt she was driving entered the ditch backwards and it rolled onto its top.

Both Konz and the passenger, Curtis Kunkle, 19, also of Remsen were taken to the hospital with minor injuries.