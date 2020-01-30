Single-vehicle rollover sends one to hospital in Palo Alto County Saturday

PALO ALTO COUNTY, Iowa (KCAU) – The Palo Alto County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of a single-vehicle accident around 1:45 p.m. on Saturday, January 25, in the 5600 blocks of 460th Street.

According to a press release from Palo Alto County Sheriff’s Office, the driver of the vehicle, Mandy Lea Raska, of West Bend, Iowa, was driving eastbound on 460th Street in a Ford Explorer

It was determined that Raska lost control of the vehicle and entered the north ditch.

The Ford rolled over several times before coming to a rest in a nearby field.

Raska was transported to the Palo alto County hospital by ambulance to be treated for non-life threatening injuries.

The vehicle was deemed a total loss.

Raska was issued a citation for failure to maintain control.

The Palo Alto County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by the West Bend Police Department and Palo Alto County Ambulance Service.