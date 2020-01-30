Single-vehicle rollover sends one to hospital in Palo Alto County Saturday

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Cropped Photo: Kevin.B / Wikimedia Commons / CC BY-SA 3.0
License Link: https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/3.0/

PALO ALTO COUNTY, Iowa (KCAU) – The Palo Alto County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of a single-vehicle accident around 1:45 p.m. on Saturday, January 25, in the 5600 blocks of 460th Street.

According to a press release from Palo Alto County Sheriff’s Office, the driver of the vehicle, Mandy Lea Raska, of West Bend, Iowa, was driving eastbound on 460th Street in a Ford Explorer

It was determined that Raska lost control of the vehicle and entered the north ditch.

The Ford rolled over several times before coming to a rest in a nearby field.

Raska was transported to the Palo alto County hospital by ambulance to be treated for non-life threatening injuries.

The vehicle was deemed a total loss.

Raska was issued a citation for failure to maintain control.

The Palo Alto County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by the West Bend Police Department and Palo Alto County Ambulance Service.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Good Day Pets

If you would like to have your pet featured on KCAU 9’s Good Day Pets, please email a picture of your pet to news@kcautv.com or submit it on our KCAU 9 Facebook Page.  Please provide both the pet’s name, the pet’s owner’s name and where you are from.

Trending Stories