Single-semi crash causes liquid nitrogen to spill between Remsen and Kingsley

PLYMOUTH COUNTY, Iowa (KCAU) – A part of Hwy 40 was briefly closed on Monday due to a semi crash that caused liquid nitrogen to spill into a ditch in Plymouth County.

According to the Plymouth County Sheriff’s Office, they responded to a report of a single-vehicle crash on Monday at 10:12 a.m. at Hwy 140 and 240th Street, between Remsen and Kingsley.

Authorities said when the deputies arrived, they found a 2002 International semi that was pulling a flatbed trailer with a plastic tank attached to it.

Officials mentioned that the trailer had partially rolled onto its side with the contents inside the tank moving around, caused the tank to separate from the trailer, and spill into the ditch.

The sheriff’s office said it was quickly determined that the tank had liquid nitrogen inside of it.

Authorities also said that there was an effort made to stop the nitrogen from spreading and the Iowa DNR was notified of the spill.

Officials say that the driver of the semi, Brian Sauer, 21, of Hospers, was not injured in the accident and the damage to the semi and trailer has been initially listed at $3,000, pending an inspection.

Authorities also mentions that Hwy 40 was closed for a short period of time as a precaution to allow the cleanup and removal of the semi, trailer, and tank.

The Plymouth County Sheriff’s Office said they were assisted at the scene by the Iowa State Patrol, Remsen Fire/Rescue, and Remsen Police.