SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Singing Hills Boulevard/Iowa 376 will be closed for four hours on Sep. 28.

According to the Iowa Department of Transportation, there will be repairs to the Union Railroad crossing on Singing Hils Boulevard/Iowa 376 at Lewis Boulevard on Thursday, Sep. 28 starting at 9:30 a.m. until 1:30 p.m.

There will be a detour around the work zone using York Street and South Lewis Boulevard.

Drivers are encouraged to drive with caution and obey the posted speed limit and other signs in the work area.

