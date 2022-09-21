SEARGENT BLUFF, Iowa (KCAU) – Siouxland Interstate Metropolitan Planning Council (SIMPCO) is working with Woodbury County to update the Comprehensive Plan.

According to a release from SIMPCO, the new plan will outline goals, objectives, and implementation items that can be worked on over the next 20 years.

The release specified that the planning area applies only to the unincorporated rural areas of Woodbury County, but incorporated areas can still be taken into consideration.

Residents and business owners can view draft goals and objectives of the plan during open houses that are being held in Woodbury County communities. The release stated that they can also provide input on economic development, community services, housing, utilities, and infrastructure. This input will be incorporated into the plan as it’s drafted.

Upcoming open houses will be on Thursday at the Sergeant Bluff Community Center Fireside Room from 5 to 6:30 p.m. and again on September 29 at the Stahl Park Shelter house on State Street, also from 5 to 6:30 p.m.

Graft goals and additional open house information can be found on the SIMPCO website, or under the current projects tab on the Woodbury County comprehensive plan Facebook Page.