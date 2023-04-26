SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — SIMPCO is working on a new Woodbury County Comprehensive Plan 2040 and will be hosting a public input meeting to discuss the plan Wednesday night.

The goal of the plan is to give a 20-year guide that will help future plans for city growth, county services, and other developments to remain consistent with the visions and desires of Woodbury County, SIMPCO said in a release.

According to SIMPCO’s release, the plan is also going to highlight public health, safety, disaster response, recovery, and resiliency planning due to how the COVID-19 pandemic affected Woodbury County residents.

SIMPCO said that they are excited to work with the county to develop the plan and will be giving the public multiple opportunities to provide their input, both in person and virtually.

A public input open house will be hosted Wednesday night from 5 p.m. until 6:30 p.m. in the basement of the Woodbury County Courthouse.

To view SIMPCO’s surveys, draft, and other relevant information, click here. If you have any questions SIMPCO asks that you contact Erin Berzina at 712-224-8906.