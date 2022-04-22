SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Siouxland Regional Transit System and Siouxland Interstate Metropolitan Planning Council celebrated an accomplishment Friday.

A groundbreaking was held for their new facility on the east side of Sioux City with local and federal officials gathering to commemorate the vent.

Chairman of Simpco’s Board Jon Winkel said this upgrade will reap benefits for the entire tri-state area.

“We’re doing a lot of good for this area and support us when you can and support us when you can and try to understand everything that this great team that’s assembled here under SIMPCO and SRTS, is doing for this tri-state area,” Winkel said.

The project is funded through the U.S. DOT’s Build Grant Program and ended up having a price tag of more than $10 million.