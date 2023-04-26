SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Siouxland Interstate Metropolitan Planning Council (SIMPCO) is conducting a public survey called ‘the Woodbury County Comprehensive Plan 2040’ to determine the way forward for Woodbury County.

The plan is meant to help shape the future of the county by understanding what the citizens want to see and collecting public comments to be included in the plan.

KCAU 9 spoke with the SIMPCO Regional Planning Director about why its crucial people participate in the survey.

“This document has had some new life be breathed into it and the input from the public is a really really key part of that, so we are still asking for public input and we will continue to be asking for it at least through the middle of June,” said Erin Berzina, SIMPCO Regional Planning Director.

SIMPCO will be collecting public comments till June. Residents who would like their voice to be heard, you can go to SIMPCO’s Website.