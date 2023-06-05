SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — A Siouxland organization is challenging folks to explore our local trails this summer and possibly win a prize.

Siouxland Interstate Metropolitan Planning Council’s (SIMPCO) Bicycle-Pedestrian Roundtable has created the “Great Siouxland Trail Exploration” to encourage Siouxlanders to experience the growing trail system and all one needs to do to sign up is download the “Goose Chase” app on their phone from an app store and find the challenge by searching the name.

Participants can then track the trail sites they’ve visited and see other users’ progress on the leaderboard, all for free. But SIMPCO said the challenge isn’t just about competition.

“A really great way to get to know your community. You kind of have to slow down, you can find things, discover things along the way that you’ve maybe past a million times,” said Corinne Erickson of SIMPCO.

At the end of the summer, SIMPCO and the other organizations involved will hold a prize raffle based on entries from the app.