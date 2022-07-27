CALHOUN COUNTY, Iowa (KCAU) — The 40th annual Iowa Governor’s Charity Steer Show is coming and Siouxland is hoping to come away with a lion’s share.

In a press conference this morning, the Iowa Cattlemen’s Association and the Ronald McDonald House of Siouxland announced their entry for the show.

His name is Simba and he was raised in Calhoun County. He will be shown at the Iowa State Fairgrounds by Troy Condon.

Troy spoke a little about why the Ronald McDonald House is important to him.

“For us, it’s about giving back because they gave to us and it’s just a cool deal to raise money and awareness for Ronald McDonald House and it’s a cool ending for Simba,” said Troy.

This year’s show will be taking place at the Iowa State Fairgrounds on August 13.