Silent auction held to help raise money for local homeless organizations

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Folks will be at Lewis and Clark Park for the 14th Annual Siouxland Sleep Out. But in the meantime, Siouxlanders can bid on dozens of goods to help local homeless organizations.

The Community Action Agency of Siouxland holding a silent auction at Sioux City City Hall Tuesday as the community preps for the annual Siouxland Sleep Out.

This Friday, Siouxlanders will experience what it’s like to be without a home.

“That’s awesome because of the good that it’s been able to do over the years, in fifteen years we’ve provided a lot of funding to the area shelters, some of them wouldn’t still be here without us so that’s very rewarding,” said Cindy Wood the co-founder of the Siouxland Sleep Out.

The proceeds from the silent auction and the Siouxland Sleep Out go to local agencies including Gospel Mission and Community Action Agency of Siouxland’s Welcome Home program.