Sign truss installation to temporarily close southbound traffic on I-29 at Hamilton Blvd

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – The southbound lanes of Interstate 29 just north of Hamilton Boulevard will have temporary closures Wednesday evening.

The Iowa Department of Transportation said workers will be installing an overhead sign truss from 8 p.m. to 10 p.m. on Wednesday, depending on the weather.

Because of the installation, the DOT said that the southbound lanes will be temporarily closed to traffic in 20-minute intervals during that time period.

