SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — The Iowa chapter of the Sierra Club is accusing the state’s Utilities Board of changing the rules for hearings underway in Fort Dodge.

Summit Carbon Solutions’ is asking for a permit to build a CO2 pipeline that would cross parts of Siouxland.

Following the start of the hearing, the club stated that the board banned the use of cell phones and laptops by those attending the hearing.

The club added that it’s a “clear violation of open meetings rules and the rights of both impacted landowners and the public to a fair and transparent hearing process.

The club also claims that the security company hired for the permit hearing is also contracted to provide their services to Summit. The third day of the hearing took place on Thursday with more landowners testifying.

The next day of the hearing is set for Tuesday at 8 a.m.