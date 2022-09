SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Officials said that they noticed more work that needs to be done around the Gordon Drive Viaduct.

According to a release from the Iowa DOT, the sidewalk along the Gordon Drive viaduct is temporarily closed for repairs.

The release indicated that an inspection by staff “determined that repairs needed to be made to ensure the safety of pedestrian and bicycle traffic.”

The release also stated that officials will repair and reopen the sidewalk as soon as possible.