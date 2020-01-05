Sideswipe in Palo Alto Co. damages two vehicles

EMMETSBURG, Iowa (KCAU) – Two vehicles were damaged in sideswipe in Palo Alto County.

According to the Palo Alto County Sheriff’s Office, they responded to a two-vehicle crash on Thursday morning around 8:30 a.m at the 3500 block of 360th Street near Ruthven, Iowa.

While authorities were investigating the incident, they found that James Kelly Granstra was driving a 2007 Chevy Silverado registered to Granstra Trucking of Sheldon when he attempted to pass a group of vehicles driving slow.

As Granstra was passing the vehicles, Angela Jayne Knutson of Spencer attempted to pass the vehicles as well. That’s when her red 2009 Chevy Impala sideswiped Granstra the rear passenger side of Granstra’s truck.

Knutson had approximately $1,2000 worth of damage to her vehicle and Granstra had about $150.

The sheriff’s office said no injuries were reported and Knuston was given a citation for failure to yield to a passing vehicle.

