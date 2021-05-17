Sibley residents react to train derailment, evacuation

SIBLEY, IOWA (KELO) – Residents of Sibley, Iowa, were shocked when a train derailed in their small town.

Union Pacific Railroad says at 1:55 p.m. Sunday, approximately 47 cars of a mixed commodities train derailed near Sibley, Iowa. None of the train’s crew were injured in the incident.

“This is the first time, like I said, that I experienced something like this,” said Phyllis Jenkins.

“It’s pretty quiet around here, things like this don’t usually happen,” Glenda Deboer said.

“Coming from a small town, you know, nothing ever happens like this, so we kinda just walked to see where it was. And then we thought it maybe was the elevator that caught on fire and then turning out that it was a train derailment, it was just the craziest thing to ever happen.” Emily Runge

Taking a look at the scene was something multiple residents thought to do before they were told to evacuate.

“I looked and I saw this big, thick, black smoke and I thought maybe it was something from downtown,” Jenkins said.

“My husband was outside and he had heard, I mean, he heard a very, very loud noise and so he did go to town. I mean, he did not know what was going on, but he knew something was,” Deboer added.

But when they got told they needed to leave, they grabbed their essentials.

“I got prepared. I put everything, like my medications and stuff in my purse.” Jenkins.

And made a plan, that for quite a few of them, involved going to this gas station east of town.

“I decided, well, we’ll just make the choice to come out here to Jackrabbit to relax and so, yeah, we’re headed to Spirit Lake now, so, because I don’t think we’ll be able to go into town,” Chris Runge said.

Now they wait for the all clear to go home.

“Thank you to the firemen who are helping all of us,” said Asley Nibbelink.

“Yeah, thank you to the firemen and, especially, to the troopers that are here keeping everybody out of the town and I’m just really glad that everybody got out of there safe and sound,” Tori Runge said.

The cause of the derailment is currently under investigation.

Emergency managers say a two-and-a-half-mile radius around the derailment has been evacuated. All residents evacuated are in Ashton being treated by the Red Cross.