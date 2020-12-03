Sibley-Ocheyedan schools go into brief lockdown after high school student found with a weapon

SIBLEY, Iowa (KCAU) – Sibley-Ocheyeden schools were briefly on lockdown Thursday morning after a student was found with a weapon.

According to Sibley-Oheyedan Community School District James Craig, the High School principal was made aware of a student with a weapon Thursday morning. School officials then searched the student, and finding a weapon, called the Osceola County Sheriff’s Office around 8:30 a.m.

As part of they emergency plan procedures, the high school and middle school building was put on lockdown.

Deputy Seth Hofman with the Osceola County Sheriff’s Office told KCAU 9 that the student was a 17-year-old male and was in possession of a handgun. He was removed from the school without incident.

Shortly after the student was removed and an all-clear was given, the school lifted the lockdown and proceeded as normal. Craig said the incident was brief and lasted about an hour.

Horman said the student was charged with carrying weapons on school grounds, a class D felony, and is being held at the sheriff’s office.