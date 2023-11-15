SIBLEY, Iowa (KCAU) (KELO) — A Sibley-Ocheyedan school bus driver was injured in a Monday afternoon crash that did not injure any students, the Osceola County Iowa sheriff’s office said.

Galen Ray Habben, 52, of Sibley had to be extricated from the bus he was driving after it collided with the back of a manure spreader being pulled by a tractor. Habben was transported to the Sibley, Iowa airport and was airlifted to a hospital in Sioux Falls.

The bus was southbound on Monroe Avenue and the tractor and spreader were turning into Monroe Avenue, the sheriff’s office said. Habben’s vision was obstructed by dust being kicked up from the tractor.

Eleven students on the bus were evaluated by emergency medical responders. The crash happened at about 4 p.m.