Sibley man tasered during struggle with authorities

SHELDON, Iowa (KCAU) — An Iowa man was arrested for resisting an officer that led to him being tasered.

According to the release, an O’Brien County Deputy Sheriff found a man passed out behind the wheel of his car in Sheldon. The deputy checked on the man, later identified as Joseph Lee Daggett, 34, of Sibley, and determined he was impaired.

As the deputy began searching Daggett for weapons, a struggle ensued during which, Daggett would not show his hands then swallowed an unknown amount of what authorities believed to be illegal narcotics.

Daggett was eventually taken into custody after a taser was deployed and then transported to the Sheldon Hospital Emergency Room.

The Sheldon Police Department assisted in apprehending Daggett and the O’Brien County Deputy received minor injuries during the incident.

Daggett was treated and released from the Sheldon Hospital and booked in the O’Brien County Jail for obstructing prosecution, causing bodily injury, possession of drug paraphernalia, and possession of a controlled substance.