Sibley man pleads guilty to illegal possession of firearms

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — A man who illegally possessed guns pleaded guilty Dec. 2 in federal court in Sioux City.

Levi Dimmitt, 34, a user of controlled substances, was convicted of being a prohibited person in possession of multiple firearms.

At the plea hearing, Dimmitt admitted that he was a user of marijuana and methamphetamine while possessing the guns. As a user of controlled substances, Dimmitt may not own firearms.

Reports show that law enforcement executed a search warrant on April 24, 2021 at Dimmitt’s residence. Officers found drug paraphernalia, a drug ledger, marijuana, meth, and four guns.

Dimmitt faces a maximum sentence of 10 years’ imprisonment, a $250,000 fine, and up to three years of supervised release.

