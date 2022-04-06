SIBLEY, Iowa (KCAU) — A Sibley man who died in a house fire on Sunday has been identified.

Sibley Fire Chief Ken Huls said authorities identified Daryl Janssen, 73, of Sibley, who died when the house he was living in was engulfed late Sunday night.

Huls told KCAU 9 they first received a call around 11 p.m. for a power outage at the 400 block of West 10th Street. When crews arrived on the scene, they saw the southern part of the house and the shed fully engulfed and called for assistance.

Courtesy Sibley Fire Department

Firefighters contacted the owner of the house to notify her when she told them her brother was still in the house.

Crews battled the fire for four hours and later located Janssen’s body on the floor in the bedroom where he was taken to Osceola Community Hospital.

Iowa State Fire Marshall is still investigating the cause.

Sibley Fire Department was assisted by Osceola County Ambulance, Osceola County Sheriff’s Office, Ashton Fire Department, and Sibley Public Utilities.