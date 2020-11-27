Sibley man cited after failing to report crash

SIBLEY, Iowa (KCAU) — The Osceola County Sheriff’s Office investigated a report of an unoccupied vehicle in a ditch.

According to a release, on November 24, 2020 at approximately 6:55pm, the Osceola County Sheriff’s Office received a report of an unoccupied vehicle in the ditch near the intersection of 180th St and Pierce Ave.

After Deputies investigated the accident scene, it was determined that Terry Herman Roede, 49, of Sibley, was driving a 2007 Ford F150.

The F150 was parked at a stop sign at the intersection of Pierce Avenue and 180th Street. Roede intentionally accelerated the F150 to the point where the vehicle lost traction, causing Roede to lose control of the vehicle.

The F150 partially went into the ditch then rolled over and landed on it’s wheels. The F150 received approximately $8,000 in damage.

Roede and a passenger, Paul Nasers, received minor injuries. Roede was cited for failure to report an injury accident, no seat belt, failure to maintain control, and careless driving.