SIBLEY, Iowa (KCAU) – A Sibley man was arrested following an investigation into a report of sexual assault.

According to a press release from the Osceola County Sheriff’s Office, a sexual assault was reported at 3rd Avenue in Sibley and investigated on Friday.

Officials reported Juan Edilberto Lopez Hernandez, 34, of Sibley, was arrested for assault with the intent to commit sexual abuse resulting in bodily injury, which is a felony. He was taken to the Osceola County Jail on a $5,000 bond.