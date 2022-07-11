SIBLEY, Iowa (KCAU) — A Sibley man was accused of sexually assaulting a minor for several years.

According to multiple complaint documents, Mitchel Duskin, 32, of Sibley, was arrested on Tuesday for allegedly assaulting a family member who was under the age of 14.

The documents recorded five incidences of Duskin committing second-degree sexual assault on the child for three years from 2019 through 2021. A warrant for his arrest was issued on May 18 and was served on Tuesday afternoon.

Duskin was charged with five counts of second-degree sexual abuse of a child under 14 years of age and booked on a $10,000 bond.