Shriners end eventful week with South Sioux City parade

South Sioux City, Neb. (KCAU) – The Shriners had a blowout week in Siouxland, but they’ve gone out with a bang.

All week, Shiners from all over the Midwest have been holding their yearly convention with events all over Siouxland, and they held their final big parade over in South Sioux.

“I hope it renews the… or gives some people an idea about our children’s hospitals that we do this to support them. That’s where it all ends up, we have fun along the way, but we support our hospitals,” said Noel Plummer.

Shriners International supports more than 22 hospitals across North America.