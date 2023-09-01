SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — The Shredtastic event is coming back to help prevent seniors from falling victim to identity theft by providing an opportunity to shred personal documents.

According to a release, the event will take place on Friday, September 15 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Siouxland Center for Active Generations. The Document Depot will be providing a shredding service for personal papers.

The release states that in May 2023, the event set a record of over four tons of documents shredded. There is also a social distancing option by parking and watching the shredding process.

Medicare Beneficiaries are advised to carefully dispose of paperwork including Medicare summary notices, explanations of benefits, notices from insurance companies, bank statements, credit card billings, and any other items that contain personal information.

“We all need to be aware that numbers assigned to us from Medicare and Social Security, as well as bank account and credit card information, are valuable and sellable commodities to many scammers,” said event organizer with Connections Area Agency on Aging Chris Kuchta, “We are excited to be able to offer this service to seniors living in the Siouxland area, as we have been for more than 10 years.”

The event is for personal papers only. Papers from businesses, including in-home businesses, will not be accepted. Magazines, phone books, plastic folders, corrugated cardboard, and binders are not accepted.

The event occurs each spring and fall. The next Shredtastic will occur on May 10, 2024. Additional information can be obtained by contacting the Connections Area Agency on Aging at 1-800-432-9209 or by clicking here.