Shredtastic event offers document shredding, vaccinations

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — The Connections Area Agency on Aging held their annual Shredtastic event earlier Friday with a twist.

This year’s event not only allowed seniors the opportunity to have their documents shredded for free, it also featured a drive-thru COVID-19 vaccine clinic by Siouxland District Health.

Organizers said the ability to provide the Johnson & Johnson vaccine allows them to further protect seniors.

“You know, it makes sense to protect our seniors, so we’re protecting them both from identity theft and with the COVID, helping those who haven’t been vaccinated be able to get their vaccination in one quick and easy two-shot stop,” said Chris Kuchta, with Connections Area Agency on Aging.

On average, the event collects around two tons of paper. The agency said they plan on holding a similar event this fall.