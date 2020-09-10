Shredtastic event gearing up to help protect seniors from scams

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Finding ways to protect senior citizens from scams is the focus of one Siouxland agency.

The Connections Area Agency on Aging is gearing up for Shredtastic, an annual event to keep Siouxland seniors safe by helping them get rid of sensitive documents that could be used against them.

“I get one almost every day, and there are some days I’ve gotten three from the same company. In other words, my warranty on my car, and that’s really frustrating. And then they mail me stuff too. I got one the other day from the social security department supposedly and we usually hang up when we hear who it is,” said Lynne Springer, a recipient of scams.

Springer said she fell for an online scam once, but never again.

“I’d just like to say quit it. I’m sick and tired of it really, to be very honest. We still have a landline phone. That’s where I get most of them,” Springer added.

Officer Andrew Dutler with the Sioux City Police Department said scams they’re notified about specifically target the elderly.

He said the most common scams going around right now are Coronavirus relief funding and social security claims. Dutler adds it’s important to remember that the IRS will never call you and if you have documents with personal information, it’s best to always shred them.

“It can be things like their Medicaid number or old medicare statements that are more than 10 years old. They would still have full medicare numbers on them. Bank account numbers, credit card statements, tax forms,” Chris Kuchta with the Connections Area Agency on Aging said.

She said more than two tons of shredding happens during the agency’s annual Shredtastic event.

“We do it as part of our elder protection program. We don’t want people to be scammed. And we know there are people out there who dumpster dive and, unfortunately, unscrupulous people who come into their homes and find that personal information,” Kuchta said.

Shredtastic will be a drive-thru event this year on September 18th from 11 a.m. 1 p.m. at the Connections Area Agency on Aging center.

Folks can bring personal papers, old bills and even financial documents to be shredded.