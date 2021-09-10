Show dates announced for Broadway at the Orpheum

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Upcoming productions of the 2021-2022 Broadway at the Orpheum season have been announced, and tickets are already available.

Tickets can be purchased for individual shows or in packages.

Choose-Your-Own-Three allows fans to choose which shows they would like to see otherwise, there are four and five-show packages available here.

Shows scheduled as follows:

‘Cats’ – Wednesday, October 6 and Thursday, October 7, at 7:30 p.m.

‘The Simon & Garfunkel Story’ – Thursday, November 4, at 7:30 p.m.

‘Mannheim Steamroller’ – Friday, November 26, at 8:00 p.m.’

‘Disney Princess – The Concert’ – Saturday, December 4, at 7:30 p.m.

‘South Pacific’ – Tuesday, February 15, 2022, at 7:30 p.m.

‘Waitress’ – Tuesday, May 31, 2022, at 7:30 p.m.

‘Riverdance 25 Anniversary Tour – Tuesday, June 14, 2022, at 7:30 p.m.

To purchase tickets, visit the Orpheum website, or call (712) 279-4850, or visit the Primebank Box Office at the Tyson Events Center during normal business hours (Monday through Friday, 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.).