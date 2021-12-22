MERRILL, Iowa (KCAU) — Supporters and project organizers of the Plywood Trail Foundation congregated in Merrill, Iowa Tuesday to finally break ground at one of the soon-to-be trailheads.

This group has been brainstorming plans for the Plywood Trail for close to seven years now. Project organizers finally broke ground Tuesday.

“My and my fellow board members are extremely excited to be here and commemorate this occasion,” ********

It has taken so much longer to get to this day, to put a spade in the ground than I thought, but it’s all worth it, ” *********

Starting out at 2nd Street in Merrill, the 16-mile trail will stretch all the way to Le Mars, connecting the two communities.

“And in its completion, will connect Sioux City to Hinton to Merrill to Le Mars. So those four cities will connect by trail,” ******** “Northwest Iowa is underdeveloped with respect to trails and trails are a great way to attract and attain families in this area.”

Supporters say the project will not only contribute to the economy, but it helps provide long-distance biking without a need to peddle on public highways.

“Places around here to ride a bike are on county roads. I ultimately switched from a road bike to a mountain bike because it wasn’t if, it was when I was going to get shoved off on the highway on a daily bicycle ride,” *****

Organizers do not plan to stop here. Meyers says he sees this as the start of many trail projects popping up around the area.

“We’re just getting started, I mean connecting this trail to the Sioux City trails and ultimately the connection we’re trying to make in the Dunes. We’re going to go from not having connected communities to having one of the most ambiguous trail systems in the state and that’s super exciting,”

The trail is expected to be completed by the end of 2022.