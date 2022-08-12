SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — As the hot dry weather continues in Siouxland, maintaining a healthy lawn has been no easy challenge.

Ryan Reller owns a lawn care business in Sioux City. He said depending on their preference, Siouxlanders could try to keep their lawn alive or let it go dormant for the year. He said while the extreme drought has been frustrating, there is some reason for optimism later this summer.

“You’ll see a lot of lawns start to look a little better on into next week as the temperatures, we’re going to see a lot of 70s and 80s instead of mid-upper 90s and a lot of lawns will come back right away,” said Reller.

Reller said the amount of water a lawn needs will depend on the type of grass. He said Kentucky bluegrass is the most common type in Siouxland and requires one to two inches of water per week.