Should Siouxlanders be wearing masks in public?

SIOUX CITY, IOWA (KCAU) – The Centers for Disease Control is recommending that people wear masks when we’re out in public, but how many Siouxlanders are following that recommendation?

We turned to Facebook to ask that question and hundreds of you answered, 39% of you said you are wearing a mask, in public while 61% of you said you are not.

Health officals said when you wear face masks you are keeping others from catching what you have. The more people that wear these masks, the more we can slow down the curve.

“Just to protect others, because I don’t know who and I don’t know if I might have it and I might be spreading it, so I want to protect others and maybe it will protect me a little bit too,” said Jane Fung, a Siouxlander.

When you’re out in public, you’re likely to notice more people wearing masks these days, but health officials say that alone is not enough.

“When you put that cloth mask, on when people talk they naturally there are particles that go into the air. So when you have that mask on and it’s covering your face what it is doing really is it is protecting everyone around you from getting into those particles that are going into the air,” said Larson.

Tracy Larson is the chief of nursing at MercyOne Siouxland. She said it’s about helping each other right now.

“When everyone wears a mask, we are all looking out for each other. It’s socially acceptable and it’s socially the right thing to do as we are trying to protect everyone else around us,” said Larson.

Mark Wood said he’s open to wearing a mask when the time is right.

“If it gets worse, I will but I don’t want to use them up if it’s not necessary,” said Wood.

Larson also recommends with masks that you wash them with hot water and bleach to keep them sterile when you go out.