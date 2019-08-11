Shots fired on Villa Avenue in Sioux City

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — A report of shots fired sent Sioux City Police to Villa Ave in Sioux City.

According to the press release, on Saturday at 9:48 p.m., the Sioux City Police got a ‘shots fired’ call in the 1500 block of Villa Ave.

Once the police arrived, they found an abandoned four-door passenger car in the alley, according to authorities. The press release also stated a group of males was spotted by witnesses running from the vehicle.

According to the police, they found a small-caliber bullet hole in the siding of single-family residence close to the abandoned car.

The nature of the shooting is still under investigation.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories