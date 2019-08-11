Shots fired on Villa Avenue in Sioux City

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — A report of shots fired sent Sioux City Police to Villa Ave in Sioux City.

According to the press release, on Saturday at 9:48 p.m., the Sioux City Police got a ‘shots fired’ call in the 1500 block of Villa Ave.

Once the police arrived, they found an abandoned four-door passenger car in the alley, according to authorities. The press release also stated a group of males was spotted by witnesses running from the vehicle.

According to the police, they found a small-caliber bullet hole in the siding of single-family residence close to the abandoned car.

The nature of the shooting is still under investigation.