Shots fired at a home in Sioux City

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – The Sioux City Police Department received a call of shots fired at 2300 41st Street on Friday night.

When the police arrived at around 7:30 p.m., it was determined that several shots were fired at the house.

According to the Sioux City Police Department, the shots were the result of a confrontation that occurred at the home.

There were one adult and three minors inside the house at the time the shots were fired.

No one was injured in the incident.

The Sioux City Police Department says that the investigation is ongoing.

