Shots fired after suspect hit undercover police vehicle last night

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – The Sioux City Police Department attempted to stop a vehicle being driven by a suspect with felony warrants led to shots fired after an undercover Sioux City Police vehicle hit.

Around 10:00 p.m. on July 31, Sioux City Police attempted to stop Doug St Cyr, 29 of Winnebego, Nebraska for having known felony warrants.

According to a recent press release, the suspect vehicle failed to stop for the officers and intentionally hit an undercover officer’s vehicle in an attempt to flee the officers.

The undercover officer then fired his handgun.

The suspect was charged with assault on a police offer, driving with a suspended license, leaving the scene of a personal injury accident, and warrants for failing to appear/ possession of controlled substance, failing to appear/driving while barred, and two counts of contempt court.

A press conference will be held today, August 1, in Davidchick Hall at the Sioux City Police Department at 1:00 p.m. this afternoon.