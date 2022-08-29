SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — The Sioux City Police Department is currently investigating a road rage incident that allegedly escalated to a shooting downtown.

According to officials, the incident happened at the 1000 block of Pierce Street at around 11:45 a.m. Officials said two men were involved in the incident.

Authorities said the two men were arguing when one pulled a pistol and fired at the other. The victim fell to the ground but was not hit. The suspect fled the scene afterward.

Police describe the suspect’s vehicle as an old, white Ford Explorer with no plates.

Officials have reported that there were no injuries and the victim stated he does not know the shooter and does not plan to press charges. Officials are continuing their investigation.

This is a developing story. We will continue to bring you updates as they become available.